Hengehold Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 826,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 266.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 807,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,818,000 after purchasing an additional 586,781 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after purchasing an additional 523,467 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

