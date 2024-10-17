Hengehold Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $2,255,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 21.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $158,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $431.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $530.38 and a 200-day moving average of $528.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.12 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The company has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.74 by ($1.37). Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.99 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Elevance Health from $611.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price target (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.