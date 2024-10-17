Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.66 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.31.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

