Henrik Gerdes Sells 26,288 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 26,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $34,700.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 390,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,586.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Henrik Gerdes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ChargePoint alerts:

On Monday, September 23rd, Henrik Gerdes sold 10,493 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $14,165.55.

ChargePoint Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.03. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. The firm had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in ChargePoint by 50.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in ChargePoint by 41.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 47.4% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 32.2% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded ChargePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.34.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ChargePoint

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.