Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Up 7.0% in September

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 962,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Herc

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $925,713.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,016.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $925,713.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 650.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 704.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Herc by 303.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Stock Performance

HRI stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.08. 299,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,465. Herc has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.11.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.34). Herc had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Herc will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

