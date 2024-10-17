Heritage Family Offices LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Heritage Family Offices LLP lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.