Heritage Family Offices LLP Grows Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Relx by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,813,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,705 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Relx by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,155,000 after buying an additional 169,284 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,260,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,709,000 after buying an additional 152,154 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Relx by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after buying an additional 434,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Relx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 366,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $48.91.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

RELX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

