Heritage Family Offices LLP Sells 15 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Heritage Family Offices LLP cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.9% of Heritage Family Offices LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $916.33 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $547.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $870.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.95, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $919.25 and its 200 day moving average is $855.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

