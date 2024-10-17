Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CEO Antonio F. Neri Sells 250,000 Shares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $5,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,127.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 71,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.5% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 140,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 63,753 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

