HFG Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

HFG Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,047,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 57,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 63,269 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $110.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,271,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,574. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.