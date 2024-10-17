HFG Advisors Inc. Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises about 4.4% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDL. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.0% during the third quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 232,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.45. The company had a trading volume of 44,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,488. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.38.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

