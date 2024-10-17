HFG Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSWC. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 101.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.66. 42,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,626. Capital Southwest Co. has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $51.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 113.17%.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

