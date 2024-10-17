Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HOC. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.26) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HOC

Hochschild Mining Stock Up 3.0 %

About Hochschild Mining

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 224.50 ($2.93) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 173.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4,360.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 228 ($2.98).

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.