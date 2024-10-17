Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on HOC. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.26) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.
