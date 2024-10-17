Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Short Interest Update

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.98. 953,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,919. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 40.21%.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,624. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 49.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

