Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $415.85 and last traded at $415.96. Approximately 395,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,364,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $418.61.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $411.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 68.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

