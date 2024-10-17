Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,350,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 7,940,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $312,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,094.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $1,648,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,850.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 9,800 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $312,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at $976,094.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,400 shares of company stock worth $2,288,338. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 688.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 660,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,938. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.71%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

