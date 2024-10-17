Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Huabao International Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60.

Huabao International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.2052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Huabao International’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Huabao International Company Profile

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, food ingredients, tobacco and aroma raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers paper-making reconstituted tobacco leaves and new materials products for the tobacco industry.

