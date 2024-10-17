Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.6% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Etfidea LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $120.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

