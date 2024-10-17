Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 53475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Hypera Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

