Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ INDP opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.46. Indaptus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INDP Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Indaptus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

