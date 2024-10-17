Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ INDP opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.46. Indaptus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.
Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Indaptus Therapeutics
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.