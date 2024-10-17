Independence Asset Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Independence Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 34.3% of Independence Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Independence Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77.3% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 52,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $82.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average of $80.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.301 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

