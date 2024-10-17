Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Emprise Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,756,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 83,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 6,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,675,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $166.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

