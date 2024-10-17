Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 68.8% annually over the last three years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $298.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

