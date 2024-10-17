Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $514,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 232.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP remained flat at $181.62 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,425. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $182.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.63.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

