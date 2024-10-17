Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 877 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.5% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,437,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,124,363 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,539,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,347,000 after buying an additional 895,884 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,354,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,241,000 after buying an additional 165,070 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,465,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,983,000 after acquiring an additional 954,885 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 23.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,260,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,197 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,349,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $269,261,980.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 992,612,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,096,677,379.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,349,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $269,261,980.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 992,612,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,096,677,379.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,230,389 shares of company stock worth $6,023,064,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,690,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,808,984. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $334.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

