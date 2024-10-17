Insider Buying: AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Purchases £150.62 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Roger Stott purchased 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 443 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £150.62 ($196.68).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Roger Stott purchased 34 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 441 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($195.80).

On Monday, August 12th, Roger Stott purchased 35 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.62) per share, for a total transaction of £150.50 ($196.53).

AJ Bell Stock Performance

Shares of AJB stock opened at GBX 481 ($6.28) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,405.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 443.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 394.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 410 ($5.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

About AJ Bell

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

