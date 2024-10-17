Insider Buying: Alliance Witan (LON:ALW) Insider Buys 67,385 Shares of Stock

Alliance Witan (LON:ALW – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Ross acquired 67,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,274 ($16.64) per share, with a total value of £858,484.90 ($1,121,030.16).

Alliance Witan Trading Up 1.1 %

LON ALW opened at GBX 1,237.90 ($16.16) on Thursday. Alliance Witan has a 1 year low of GBX 1,198 ($15.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,242 ($16.22).

