Insider Buying: Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Insider Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) insider Martin Payne bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 904 ($11.80) per share, for a total transaction of £9,040 ($11,804.65).

Churchill China Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CHH traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.22) on Thursday, hitting GBX 904 ($11.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,374. Churchill China plc has a 12 month low of GBX 800 ($10.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,495 ($19.52). The company has a market capitalization of £99.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,261.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,010.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Get Churchill China alerts:

Churchill China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,211.27%.

Churchill China Company Profile

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

Further Reading

