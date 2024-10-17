Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells 1,530 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, July 25th, Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $496.83. 2,768,123 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,822. The company's 50-day moving average price is $536.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $220.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Adobe's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

