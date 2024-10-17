Insider Selling: Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) EVP Sells 5,408 Shares of Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $40,073.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,365 shares in the company, valued at $528,814.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ted Yednock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Ted Yednock sold 4,500 shares of Annexon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $31,950.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of Annexon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $31,020.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of Annexon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $32,725.00.

NASDAQ ANNX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.63. 850,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,532. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.28. Annexon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Annexon last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23). On average, analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 29.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 136.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 118,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 68,082 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 117.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 17,723 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 385.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 163,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 129,455 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Annexon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

