Insider Selling: Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) CAO Sells 10,026 Shares of Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $268,295.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 142,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,875.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:INFA traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,537. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. Informatica Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,342.00, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Informatica had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $400.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Informatica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Informatica from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Informatica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Informatica by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Informatica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

