Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells 1,355 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $33,820.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,801.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Marie Mendoza sold 2,423 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $60,575.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $29,972.60.

On Thursday, August 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $27,194.85.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.22. 556,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,440. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,580 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,374,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,396,000 after purchasing an additional 511,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,855,000 after purchasing an additional 136,696 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,960,000 after buying an additional 139,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,531,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after buying an additional 19,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

