Insider Selling: Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) Director Sells 42,000 Shares of Stock

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) Director Marshall Koval sold 42,000 shares of Lumina Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$22,680.00.

Lumina Gold Stock Performance

CVE:LUM opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$241.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumina Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.32 and a twelve month high of C$0.63.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

