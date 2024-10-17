Insider Selling: Netcall plc (LON:NET) Insider Sells £144,000 in Stock

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report) insider Henrik Bang sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total value of £144,000 ($188,038.65).

Shares of LON:NET opened at GBX 92 ($1.20) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £151.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3,066.67 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Netcall plc has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a GBX 0.89 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.83. Netcall’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Netcall in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

