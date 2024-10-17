Insig AI (LON:INSG) Trading Up 10.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) shot up 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.40 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.17). 535,874 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 265,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

Insig AI Stock Up 10.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.60 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of -0.57.

Get Insig AI alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard Bernstein purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($36,563.07). In other Insig AI news, insider John Wilson purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,902.85). Also, insider Richard Bernstein acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($36,563.07). Insiders have purchased 950,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,200,000 over the last ninety days. 58.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Insig AI

Insig AI Plc engages in the provision of data science and machine learning development solutions. The company's ESG disclosure research tool which is used to compare companies against ESG progress with the use of the Group's ESG framework. It offers advisory/consultancy services in the areas of regulatory experience, corporate reporting, ESG investment, and framework and materialty experience; ESG disclosure Data, a centralised library of transparent, tagged, and machine readable ESG data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insig AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insig AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.