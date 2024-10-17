inSure DeFi (SURE) Market Cap Hits $87.89 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $87.89 million and $385,606.90 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00007681 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,334.59 or 0.99991094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00013396 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006447 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00065174 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000040 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

SURE is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00330624 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $604,915.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.