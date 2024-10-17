Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.18. 36,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,878. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.90. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $154.75. The company has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Read Our Latest Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.