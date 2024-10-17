Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS.
Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance
IBKR traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.18. 36,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,878. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.90. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $154.75. The company has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80.
Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on IBKR
Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Interactive Brokers Group
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- NuScale Rockets Higher on Amazon Deal: How High Can It Go?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why Micron Could Rally All The Way Through Q4
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Should Warren Buffett’s Favorite Stock be Yours Too?
Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.