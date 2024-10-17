InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

InterDigital Stock Performance

IDCC stock opened at $156.82 on Tuesday. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $74.65 and a 1-year high of $157.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.63.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $3.77. InterDigital had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $223.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $99,946.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,615.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $99,946.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,615.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,102.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,205 shares of company stock valued at $716,218 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

