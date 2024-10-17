International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,916 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $105.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.21 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.37.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IFF. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

