Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $7.71 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.64 billion and $63.40 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $7.71 or 0.00011505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00040867 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,676,240 coins and its circulating supply is 472,567,599 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

