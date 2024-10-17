Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Position Lifted by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 513,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,667 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350,603 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 402.5% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,261. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

