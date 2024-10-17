Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRFZ. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,219,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,495,000 after acquiring an additional 31,717 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,206,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,030,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,027,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 182,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 424,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $42.44 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

