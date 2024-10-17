Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.38 and last traded at $63.24, with a volume of 232124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.94.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.26.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF
About Invesco KBW Bank ETF
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco KBW Bank ETF
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.