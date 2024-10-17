Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.38 and last traded at $63.24, with a volume of 232124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.94.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.26.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,306,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 177,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 70,247 shares during the period.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

