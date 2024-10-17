Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 338,372 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 329,407 shares.The stock last traded at $41.10 and had previously closed at $42.79.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $516.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11.

Get Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.