Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is HFG Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

HFG Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 9.2% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,676,000 after acquiring an additional 338,494 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,904,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $493.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,095,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,991,688. The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.94 and its 200 day moving average is $464.29. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

