Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.86 and last traded at $50.84, with a volume of 4837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.83.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,249,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 824,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,097,000 after buying an additional 217,384 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 250,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 201,709 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,827,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,237,000.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

