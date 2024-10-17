Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.86 and last traded at $50.84, with a volume of 4837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.83.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
