Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.95 and last traded at $91.74, with a volume of 65082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.70.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.80. The firm has a market cap of $643.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter worth about $217,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

