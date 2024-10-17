Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,479.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,655,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854,003 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,681,000 after buying an additional 3,121,091 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,624,000 after buying an additional 1,183,904 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,602,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,033,000 after purchasing an additional 825,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2,233.5% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 606,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,532,000 after purchasing an additional 580,440 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $67.67 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $68.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.38.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

