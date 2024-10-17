Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $14,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $696,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 956,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.83. The stock had a trading volume of 268,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,733. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $63.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $68.38.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.