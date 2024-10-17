Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 66,864 call options on the company. This is an increase of 321% compared to the typical volume of 15,876 call options.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 14.4 %

CIFR stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cipher Mining will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Capmk upgraded Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Macquarie began coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Insider Transactions at Cipher Mining

In other Cipher Mining news, insider William Iwaschuk sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $591,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 619,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,443.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $5,209,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,946,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,812,050.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Iwaschuk sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $591,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 619,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,443.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,853,336 shares of company stock valued at $16,997,597 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,330,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 62.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,134,000 after buying an additional 2,164,383 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 1,090,811 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cipher Mining by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,733,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 765,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Further Reading

